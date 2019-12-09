WV Capitol Christmas tree lighting set for Tuesday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s annual holiday celebration and tree lighting ceremony will be held this week at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston.

The Joyful Night event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, on the south plaza with performances from high school bands.

Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice will light the state Christmas tree at 6 p.m.

Later, student ornament winners will be introduced, and Jim and Cathy Justice will read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

59 News Online Update: 12/8/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: 12/8/19"

Wyoming County Shop with a cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming County Shop with a cop"

4 dead in shooting at Naval Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "4 dead in shooting at Naval Base"

3 fired from WV corrections agency after apparent Nazi salute

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 fired from WV corrections agency after apparent Nazi salute"

Salvation Army goes digital with Red Kettle campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army goes digital with Red Kettle campaign"

The Resort at Glade Springs launches Santa's Adventure Exhibit

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Resort at Glade Springs launches Santa's Adventure Exhibit"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News