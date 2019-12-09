WV Capitol Christmas tree lighting set for Tuesday

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s annual holiday celebration and tree lighting ceremony will be held this week at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston.

The Joyful Night event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, on the south plaza with performances from high school bands.

Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice will light the state Christmas tree at 6 p.m.

Later, student ornament winners will be introduced, and Jim and Cathy Justice will read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

