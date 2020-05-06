WV Catholic diocese setting rules for holding mass

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Leaders of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston say they’re working on plans to resume public mass ceremonies.

The diocese on Tuesday released a statement saying it is establishing a series of recommendations for parishes to use before in-person services resume in the state. The parishes will then have to submit an action plan to be approved by Bishop Mark Brennan before public masses can be held.

Governor Jim Justice has previously said churches can reopen as soon as Sunday if they follow social distancing measures. The diocese’s news release said its live-streamed services will still continue. 

