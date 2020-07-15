WV Child Advocacy Centers split $2.1 million

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Grants from the state of West Virginia will go to support 22 child advocacy centers. They will split $2,118,677 to address the problem of child abuse and neglect. The awards are focused on services which provide advocacy, education, forensic interviews, evaluations and referrals.

“Severe cases of abuse and neglect are among the most horrific things you could ever imagine happening to a child,” Gov. Justice said. “I have so much pride in this program because it helps us bring whoever would do these kinds of things to kids to justice.”

The money for the grants was appropriated by the West Virginia Legislature. It will be directed through the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services to centers in need of supplemental financial assistance.

Here is the breakdown of how the grants will be distributed:

STATEWIDE

West Virginia Child Abuse Network, Inc.

$132,417

This project will engage the broader community, beyond child advocacy centers and their teams of professionals, to engage the conversation about child sexual abuse, bring increased awareness and decreased stigma. Child abuse will continue to become an issue of shared community concern and priority.

GREENBRIER, MONROE & POCAHONTAS COUNTIES

Child and Youth Advocacy Center, Inc.

$103,608

Funds will provide this facility the staff and support necessary for a coordinated multidisciplinary response for the investigation and intervention of allegations of child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse in Greenbrier County.

MERCER COUNTY

Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc.

$88,696

Funds will be used to expand and improve services by providing training opportunities to the multidisciplinary team and staff, while also improving intervention and prevention programming at the Mercer County Child Advocacy Center.

RALEIGH, FAYETTE & WYOMING COUNTIES

Just for Kids, Inc.

$118,743

Funds will be used to provide and coordinate a more humane, culturally competent, site-based, multidisciplinary-team-centered investigation and intervention for children alleging criminal abuse.

SUMMERS COUNTY

REACHH Family Resource Center, Inc.

$76,323

Funds will be used for a program coordinator to ensure services will be expanded at the Summers County Child Advocacy Center.

MCDOWELL COUNTY

Stop the Hurt, Inc.

$86,413

Funds will be used to enhance and strengthen the multidisciplinary team’s approach to investigating and prosecuting offenders.

HAMPSHIRE & MINERAL COUNTIES

Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Inc.

$92,249

Funds will be used for a facility-based community partnership, providing intake, investigation, and follow-up services for victims of child abuse ages 3-17 in Mineral County.

CABELL COUNTY

Cabell Huntington Hospital

$40,289

Funds will be used for services such as forensic interviewing, advocacy, and mental health for all children subjected to any type of abuse in Cabell County.

KANAWHA, JACKSON & PUTNAM COUNTIES

CAMC Health Education & Research Institute, Inc.

$121,557

Funds will provide the best care to children and their families in the context of a multidisciplinary approach to the evaluation, care, and treatment of victims of child abuse.

HANCOCK & BROOKE COUNTIES

CHANGE, Inc.

$93,099

Funds will be used to provide and coordinate child-centered, site-based services to victims of child maltreatment in Brooke and Hancock counties. Funds will also ensure each case has the full support of the multidisciplinary team, making certain each child receives services that will protect them from further harm and trauma.

BERKELEY, JEFFERSON & MORGAN COUNTIES

Children’s Home Society of West Virginia

$107,538

Funds will be used for a child-focused program that encourages a multidisciplinary approach to the investigation and treatment of child abuse, in turn strengthening and coordinating the community’s response to child abuse in Jefferson, Berkeley, and Morgan counties.

BOONE & LINCOLN COUNTIES

Cornerstone Family Interventions, Inc.

$88,851

Funds will be used for the implementation of the Child Advocacy Center in order to ensure a comprehensive, culturally competent multidisciplinary investigative team response to allegations of child abuse in a dedicated, child-friendly setting and provide or facilitate mental health interventions and victim advocacy services.

OHIO & MARSHALL COUNTIES

Harmony House, Inc.

$95,117

Funds will be used to provide victim services such as advocacy, forensic interviews, and mental health and medical referrals/services for children in Ohio and Marshall counties.

HARRISON, DODDRIDGE, TAYLOR & BARBOUR COUNTIES

Harrison County Child Advocacy Center

$126,863

Funds will be used for a child-focused, facility-based program in Harrison County where representatives from many disciplines meet to discuss and make decisions about investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases to prevent further victimization of children.

LOGAN & MINGO COUNTIES

Logan County Child Advocacy Center, Inc.

$95,595

Funds will provide site-based services to victims of child maltreatment and ensure each case has the full support of the multidisciplinary team, thereby decreasing trauma and increasing support in Logan County.

MARION COUNTY

Marion County Child Advocacy Center, Inc.

$81,474

Funds will be used to provide a safe place in Marion County for children who are victims of sexual and physical abuse to have their stories clearly heard and begin the healing process.

MONONGALIA COUNTY

Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center, Inc.

$80,890

Funds will be used to provide center-based services to child abuse victims, including forensic interviews and evaluations, advocacy, education, referrals, therapy, and coordinating Monongalia County’s multidisciplinary response to investigations and interventions for child abuse victims.

UPSHUR & LEWIS COUNTIES

Mountain CAP of West Virginia, Inc.

$88,744

Funds will be used to provide a unified system of response to allegations of sexual or severe physical abuse and/or neglect, while also providing a safe, neutral, child-friendly site, where additional trauma for the victim is significantly reduced.

NICHOLAS & WEBSTER COUNTIES

Nicholas County Family Resource Network

$96,869

Funds will be used to provide the Braxton, Webster, and Nicholas County multidisciplinary investigative team a child-friendly environment for children who have been sexually or physically abused.

RANDOLPH & TUCKER COUNTIES

Randolph County Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc.

$91,134

Funds will be used for a staff person, to provide training opportunities to the multidisciplinary team and other staff members and strengthen the overall program at the Randolph and Tucker County Child Advocacy Centers.

WOOD, RITCHIE, PLEASANTS & WIRT COUNTIES

The Children’s Listening Place, Inc.

$123,729

Funds will be used for the Child Advocacy Center to support a multidisciplinary and unified response to child abuse and neglect.

WETZEL & TYLER COUNTIES

Wetzel County Commission

$88,479

Funds will be used to reduce the traumatic effects of abuse, protect children from maltreatment, seek justice for child victims, investigate abuse as a team, and strengthen the community’s ability to nurture children, while keeping the comfort and safety of the child the first priority in Tyler and Wetzel counties.