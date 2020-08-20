WV child diagnosed with COVID-19 related illness

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia child was diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with COVID-19.

This is the first reported case of MIS-C in the Mountain State. There was no word on where the child who was diagnosed was from. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states MIS-C is a condition where different body parts become inflamed. This includes the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

“This development is an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 does not just affect the elderly,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “We must continue to be diligent in our efforts to protect each other by social distancing, wearing masks in public and following all recommendations of local, state and federal health experts.”

Those who have the illness may have a fever, and various other symptoms including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling extra tired. Contact your child’s doctor, nurse, or clinic right away if your child is showing symptoms of MIS-C or symptoms of COVID-19.