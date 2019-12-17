Breaking News
Bluefield Police investigating armed robbery
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

WV Clean Drinking Water Act to be introduced during legislative session

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)- The movie “Dark Waters” is making waves from Washington D.C. to Charleston, WV. The film depicts the true events surrounding Parkersburg and the chemicals released into their water by DuPont.

Now, lawmakers in the mountain state are working on the West Virginia Clean Drinking Water Act to try and prevent something like that from happening again.

“We owe it to the people who were sickened, and to the family members of those who were killed, to properly regulate these toxic chemicals,” said Del. Evan Hansen, (D) Monongalia.

The bill will try to reduce harmful toxins in drinking water and avoid future lawsuits, like in Parkersburg. The second part of the bill will require the development of clean drinking water standards that public systems would need to meet.

Delegates also pledged to re-introduce an amendment to the Bill of Rights in West Virginia’s Constitution that would state people have a right to clean air and pure drinking water.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Pineville Police Chief running for magistrate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pineville Police Chief running for magistrate"

Police searching for teenager suspected of robbing store in Bluefield

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police searching for teenager suspected of robbing store in Bluefield"

Did you know mold can grow in tampons? Here's how to prevent it

Thumbnail for the video titled "Did you know mold can grow in tampons? Here's how to prevent it"

Local volunteer group helps deployed families for Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local volunteer group helps deployed families for Christmas"

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community"

Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County"