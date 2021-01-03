WV Corrections report first death of officer due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation report the first COVID-19 death of a correctional employee.

Veteran officer Cpl. Mark Rustemeyer, 58, died Saturday, Jan. 2, while receiving treatment for COVID-19. He has served at the Saint Marys Correctional Center in Pleasants County since 1998.

“Please keep Cpl. Rustemeyer, his wife, their family members, loved ones, friends, and colleagues in your prayers as we all mourn this terrible loss of a member of our correctional family…Special prayers also to Cpl. Rustemeyer’s long-time friends and co-workers at SMCC at this most difficult time.” Commissioner Betsy Jividen

At this time, the DCR has received 554 positive test results for employees, including contract staff, with 54 cases currently active systemwide.