WV COVID-19 Briefing – March 27, 2020

CHARLSTON, WV — Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

Gov. Justice said the WVDHHR will be implementing additional safeguards to ensure all reports on cases and potential deaths are confirmed before a release is made.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said all West Virginians will receive an application for an absentee ballot to vote in the primary election. They are also looking for volunteers to work at the polling locations.

According to Secretary Sandy with the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety (DMAPS), as of 7 a.m. on Friday, March 27, no employees or inmates at West Virginia Division of Corrections facilities have COVID-19.