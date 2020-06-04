Number of people at public gatherings in WV increases, fairs and festivals to resume in July

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — During his daily press briefing Thursday, Governor Jim Justice announced the state continues to move forward in efforts to reopen. Governor Justice said fairs and festivals can resume July 1. He added there will be very strict guidelines that will be announced on Friday, June 5, 2020.

The governor also increased public gatherings from 25 people to 100 people, that goes into effect Friday, June 5, 2020, at midnight.

The governor and his team also created an interactive map to easily find Summer Feeding Assistance Programs for people in need of food. That map can be found on the governor’s website.

The governor provided an update on Minor League Baseball in the state. He said he is hopeful all four Minor League Baseball teams will be able to resume play in summer of 2021.

As the state continues to reopen, Dr. Clay Marsh cautions West Virginians to continue to follow CDC guidelines as well as social distancing guidelines. As for if students can to return to school in the fall, State Superintendent Clayton Burch, said it’s still too early to tell exactly what that will look. He added they want to bring kids back to the classrooms, but the Department of Education wants to be sure they can do so safely.

For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State's toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.