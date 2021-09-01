WV COVID-19 deaths top 3,100, Delta variant cases surpass 1K

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 22 more West Virginians have died of COVID-19. The new deaths bring the state’s total to 3,106 throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year old male from Putnam County, a 58-year old female from Randolph County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Barbour County, a 59-year old male from Putnam County, a 58-year old male from Webster County, a 48-year old male from Lewis County, a 73-year old female from Hampshire County, an 89-year old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year old female from Marshall County, a 53-year old male from Monongalia County, a 34-year old male from Monroe County, a 41-year old male from Marion County, an 82-year old male from Mercer County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Boone County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year old female from McDowell County, a 78-year old male from Mercer County, and a 34-year old male from Randolph County.

WV COVID-19 data for Sept. 1, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR is also reporting 1,466 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 191,156 cases. The state’s active cases are now at 17,664.

Health officials say 647 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 202 are in the ICU and 102 are on ventilators.

Delta variant cases have now topped 1,000 with 1,114 currently reported. The state is also reporting 2,511 cases of the U.K. (Alpha) variant, eight cases of the South African (Beta) variant, and 34 cases of the Brazilian (Gamma) variant.

According to state health officials, the state has received 3,408,287 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity of 9.54% and a cumulative rate of 5.22%. At least 170,386 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The state says a total of 72.1% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say 58.6% have been fully vaccinated. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Eligible West Virginians who receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can visit doitforbabydog.wv.gov to register for the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery.

WV County Alert System map for Sept. 1, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s county alert system map, only Tucker and Pocahontas counties are in yellow, while no counties are in green. Morgan County is the only county in gold.

The counties in orange include Jefferson, Monongalia, Hancock, Ohio, Pleasants, Doddridge, Lewis, Gilmer, Mason, Cabell, Lincoln, Kanawha, Fayette, Summers and McDowell counties.

Health officials report 37 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. Those include Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Wyoming, Raleigh Mercer, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Webster, Braxton, Clay, Calhoun, Roane, Jackson, Putnam, Wood, Wirt, Ritchie, Wetzel, Marshall, Brooke, Marion, Preston, Taylor, Harrison, Barbour, Upshur, Randolph, Pendleton, Grant, Mineral, Hardy, Hampshire and Berkeley counties.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,994), Berkeley (14,565), Boone (2,469), Braxton (1,250), Brooke (2,436), Cabell (10,589), Calhoun (523), Clay (714), Doddridge (719), Fayette (4,210), Gilmer (1,012), Grant (1,462), Greenbrier (3,431), Hampshire (2,174), Hancock (3,081), Hardy (1,786), Harrison (7,181), Jackson (2,578), Jefferson (5,314), Kanawha (18,006), Lewis (1,771), Lincoln (1,888), Logan (3,800), Marion (5,384), Marshall (4,096), Mason (2,504), McDowell (1,951), Mercer (6,134), Mineral (3,299), Mingo (3,215), Monongalia (10,289), Monroe (1,541), Morgan (1,450), Nicholas (2,315), Ohio (4,896), Pendleton (828), Pleasants (1,063), Pocahontas (803), Preston (3,286), Putnam (6,179), Raleigh (8,249), Randolph (3,629), Ritchie (878), Roane (857), Summers (991), Taylor (1,549), Tucker (676), Tyler (957), Upshur (2,669), Wayne (3,797), Webster (730), Wetzel (1,773), Wirt (530), Wood (9,171), Wyoming (2,514).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Clay County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1622 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Monongalia County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Monroe Health Center, Peterstown Clinic, 2869 Seneca Trail, South Peterstown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.