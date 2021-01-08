NEW DETAILS: WV Delegate charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS/AP) — Just two days after protestors in Washington, D.C. invaded the U.S. Capitol, charges are being filed. Among those who are now facing federal prosecution is Derrick Evans, a newly elected West Virginia delegate. Gov. Jim Justice announced charges were filed against Evans during his tri-weekly COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

Ken Kohl, a top deputy federal prosecutor announced Evans is charged with “entering a restricted area.” Evans livestreamed himself with rioters. The video showed Evans stating, “We’re in! Keep it moving, baby!”

The video was removed from his social media pages, but was reposted later on Reddit. Since it was released, House of Delegates minority leader Doug Skaff, Jr. (D-35th District) asked that Evans be disqualified from serving.

The announcement of charges against Evans came from the U.S. Justice Department. It was announced during a call on Friday. As of 2 p.m. there was no word on whether or not Evans was in custody.

Several other state lawmakers across the country traveled to Washington, D.C., for demonstrations this week but it’s unknown if any other elected official joined the mob of Donald Trump supporters attacking the U.S. Capitol.

Some information in this story is from the Associated Press.