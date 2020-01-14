WV Delegate introduces bill providing paid family leave for public employees

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A member of the West Virginia House of Delegates introduced a bill that would provide paid family leave for public employees.

Delegate Moore Capito (R-Kanawha) introduced House Bill 4189 on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. The bill would provide 12 weeks of paid family leave for public employees. The bill would allow public employees to take paid time off following the birth or adoption of a child, or when a family member is suffering a serious illness.

Currently, public employees are allowed to take 12 weeks of unpaid family leave, after exhausting all other forms of paid leave. Delegate Capito said he wants West Virginians to be able to put family first.

“West Virginians value family above all, and this bill is a demonstration of the pro-family nature of our state,” Delegate Capito said. “We never want our employees to have to choose between work and those critical first weeks with their children, or when someone they love is dealing with a serious health crisis.”

The bill was co-sponsored with Delegate Eric Nelson (R-Kanawha). The bill was referred to the Judiciary and Finance committees in the House.