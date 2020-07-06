WV Department of Agriculture providing vouchers to senior citizens

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is ensuring seniors in Raleigh County receive nutritious food. The Department of Agriculture is providing vouchers for seniors to use at local farmer’s markets.

Executive Director of the Raleigh County Commission of Aging, Jack Tanner, said this will allow seniors to get free fruits and vegetables that are locally grown.

“Fruits or produce, vegetables that have been produced or grown here in West Virginia,” Tanner said. “And they can be redeemed at any qualified Farmer’s Market or facility that is approved to receive the vouchers.”

Registration begins Monday, July 13, 2020. Raleigh County residents can call the Commission on Aging for an application to be mailed to them Monday-Friday, 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Call (304) 255-1397 to get an application through the mail.

Vouchers can also be picked up at the drive-thru registration on Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m., at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging in Beckley.