WV Department of Education launches re-entry resources

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Education released guidance on how to safely return to school in the fall.

The information can be found on the WVDE’s website and in the West Virginia School Re-entry Toolkit. The toolkit and website serve as resources for educators, families, communities, and students. It offers scenarios and details about face mask, social distancing, and other protocols to assist counties.

More than 40 partner organizations vetted, reviewed and provided insight around the focus areas that include: instruction and learning; physical, social-emotional and mental wellness; career technical education (CTE); child nutrition; special education; safe schools and transportation; finance; extracurricular activities/extended activities; and technology.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent national and state emergencies have shed a glaring light on critical issues facing children and families,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Child well-being, equity and access to technology and the achievement gap will be the main focus of our work because they are important aspects of everything we do. Our efforts will continue as we work with our partners and counties to plan and execute a safe and efficient re-entry.”

To view re-entry information, please visit wvde.us/reentry