WV Board of Education votes to send students back to school full time

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Board of Education voted unanimously to send all WV students back to in-person instruction five days-a-week.

A motion was made to send all students in grades PK through eighth back to in-person instruction four to five days-a-week by March 3, 2021. The motion was carried by unanimous voice vote.

Following the initial decision, a second motion was then made to send all WV high school students back to school five days a week for in-person instruction. The decision would only send students to school full-time if their county is not colored red on the DHHR’s County Alert System. The second motion also passed with unanimous consent.

