RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms two cases of COVID-19 at a skilled nursing center in Greenbrier County. The cases were reported at The Brier in Ronceverte.

The Greenbrier County Health Department said both cases are residents at the facility. The health department and facility staff are working closely together to ensure the safety of the other residents and the staff.