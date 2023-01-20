BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers.

While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, said he is aware of issues at Southern Regional Jail. He said he wants transparency between the jail and his office.

“I do recognize and I am aware of the problems we do have down there. We are going to be working day and night to try and figure out where the downfalls or where we are falling short specifically in regards to Southern Regional Jail,” Marshall said.

Marshall said SRJ currently has an interim superintendent and thinks establishing a full-time superintendent at the jail will be a significant first step in unifying the facility.