WV Division of Highways announces road closure in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced a heads up for drivers in Fayette County. Boonesborough Road to Beckwith-Kanawha Falls Road will be closed for paving. The resurfacing project for milling will begin on Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Workers will begin paving the road on Wednesday, Nov. 4 and will end on Monday, Nov. 9. A detour from the intersection of Boonesborough Road and Kanawha Falls Road will be available. Drivers should give themselves some extra time while traveling.

The anticipated completion date for this project is November 9, 2020. However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.

