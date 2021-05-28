WV DNR warns of BUI’s while boating during summer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — This holiday weekend is the unofficial start of the summer season. While law enforcement will be out on the roads looking for impaired drivers, they will also be on the water for the same reason.

Lt. Warren Goodson with the WV Division of Natural Resources said boat drivers can get a BUI if their blood alcohol level is above 0.08.

“As a captain, as a skipper you’re responsible for the people on your motor boat. So make sure you remain a sober skipper or sober captain. Let everybody else do whatever they are going to do,” Goodson said.

For more safety tips on boat and water safety, visit the West Virginia DNR website.