WV Electors to cast votes for President Trump

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — An official meeting of West Virginia’s Presidential Electors was planned for 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The meeting, hosted by Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, will include the formal electoral college vote for President and Vice President of the United States.

West Virginia’s five Presidential Electors will sign the “Certificate of Vote” in conjunction with the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election. This will be done as established by the West Virginia Constitution.

The results in the Mountain State, as released by the Secretary of State’s office are as follows:

Donald J. Trump (R) – 545,382 (68.63-percent)

Joseph R. Biden (D) – 235,984 (29.70-percent)

Jo Jorgensen (Lib) – 10,687 (1.34-percent)

Howie Hawkins (Mtn) – 2,599 (0.33-percent)

The President of the United States, Donald Trump will receive all five of West Virginia’s electoral votes. They are being case by those selected by the Trump Campaign.

Lewis Rexroad – First Congressional District

Beth Bloch – Second Congressional District

Gov. Jim Justice – Third Congressional District

Paul Hartling – At- Large

Gary Duncon – At-Large

The ceremony is being held at the West Virginia State Capitol. It will be streamed live by the Secretary of State’s office.