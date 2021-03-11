WV Fire Marshal appoints new Chief Deputy

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A first responder from Wyoming County will be in the number two spot in the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s office. State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree announced Robert D. “Robbie” Bailey IV will be the chief deputy for the state fire marshal’s office.

Bailey was previously the Public Service Training coordinator at the West Virginia Department of Education. He takes over the position from Robert S. Sharp who retired in June 2020.

“I am honored to be selected for this position,” Bailey said. “I am looking forward to continuing the work of Chief Deputy Sharp, Fire Marshal Tyree, and the agency as a whole. I am excited to work with emergency service stakeholders throughout the state.”

During his career Bailey served as the acting Police Chief in Pineville, an assistant state fire marshal, and area liaison for what is now the Division of Emergency Management and a telecommunicator for Wyoming County. Bailey graduated from Bluefield College with a degree in criminal justice.

“Robbie Bailey has dedicated his life’s work to serving and protecting West Virginians and I’m honored to select him for this position,” Tyree said. “With his diverse background, I’m confident he will provide a continual and constant display of honor and integrity within his leadership role throughout the agency.”

The WV Fire Marshal’s Office works to protect life and property through the administration of fire safety programs. This is accomplished through education, inspections, investigations, certification and licensure, building plan review and enforcement of fire safety laws.