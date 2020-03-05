WV Gold Rush Trout Program expanding for 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Gold Rush trout program is returning this spring. Governor Jim Justice announced the program will be expanding to include an additional weekend of stockings and a new contest.

The Gold Rush will run from March 27-April 4, 2020. Members of the Division of Natural Resources will stock golden rainbow trout in more than 60 lakes and streams each day. Stockings for the Gold Rush are performed in addition to regularly scheduled trout stockings.

Those who a catch a golden trout with a numbered tag during the Gold Rush can enter a contest. All you have to do is enter the number online with your contact information. You will be entered to win prizes, including an all-inclusive fishing getaway. All the prizes will be announced later in April.

“Because so many West Virginians want to participate in this special event I wanted to give them an extra weekend to come out and bring their families and have a chance at catching one of these beautiful golden trout,” said Gov. Justice. “And to add to this year’s experience the DNR plans to stock 50,000 golden rainbow trout, up from about 40,000 last year. We want as many people as possible to enjoy the thrill of fishing West Virginia’s pristine waters.”

For families who want to enjoy Gold Rush by taking a weekend trip can used the offer code GOLDRUSH20 at checkout on wvstateparks.com to save 20 percent off their lodge or cabin.

To learn more about the West Virginia Gold Rush visit goldrushwv.com

