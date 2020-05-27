WV governor calls for investigation into campaign ads

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is calling for an investigation into campaign ads that accuse him of freeing a convicted murderer from prison early.

Justice’s reelection campaign filed a complaint Tuesday with the secretary of state saying Republican primary challenger Woody Thrasher’s ads are based on information that has been proven false. The ads criticize Justice for releasing the man as part of a deal to parole dozens of inmates during the coronavirus pandemic.

Just hours after the first commercial aired, state corrections officials admitted he was actually let out for unrelated reasons, after doing his time and then serving 60 days for an alleged probation violation.