WV Governor’s Home Lawsuit

CHARLESTON, W.V. (AP) – Gov. Jim Justice’s attorneys are telling the West Virginia Supreme Court that a constitutional residency requirement is “nebulous” and would entail “court-supervised monitoring” of his whereabouts. The Republican’s filing comes amid lawsuits by Democratic state Del. Isaac Sponaugle that have accused Justice of not spending sufficient time in Charleston in violation of a state Constitution passage that the governor “shall reside at the seat of government.” Justice’s lawyers argued in Friday’s filing that the question of where the governor resides is political and can be addressed by voters in his reelection or by lawmakers if they want to pursue impeachment.

