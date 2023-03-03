HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Hive and New River Gorge Regional Development Authority held a Coffee Talk event in Hinton, their fourth talk in the region.

As part of the talk, several members of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce answered questions.

In addition, members of the chamber also spoke to local business owners about helping to get the Summers County Chamber of Commerce restarted.

Safe and Sound Security Systems owner Thomas Conway said the chamber ceased operations around four years ago due to a lack of involvement from business owners.

Conway said the positives the Chamber would bring go beyond the county’s lines.

“And the networking opportunity, that would be something that the Chamber would be able to provide local businesses,” said Conway. “An opportunity to network with one another as well as entities outside Summers County, to be able to network with those entities and create more opportunity, not just in Summers County.”

Within the next month, the Hive will send out a survey to gauge the interest of Summers County business owners in joining the Chamber.

Beyond the survey, there is no exact time frame for when the Camber could begin operating again.