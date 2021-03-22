WV House of Delegates member tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK/AP) — A member of the West Virginia House of Delegates has contracted the coronavirus and is under quarantine.

Raleigh County Republican Brandon Steele tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He chairs the House Government Organization Committee.

The announcement was made on Sunday, March 21.

Steele addressed legislation in the House chambers without a mask on Friday. Delegates are allowed to remove their masks when recognized to speak.

Majority Leader Amy Summers, (R-Taylor) has released the following statement: