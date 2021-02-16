WV House of Delegates passes bill to create savings plan for those pursuing vocation, trade

The West Virginia House of Delegates has enough petition signatures to force a special legislative session on spending $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money. But the Senate is reluctant. Without the support of both houses, the governor may spend the money as he sees fit.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The WV House of Delegates passed a bill to create a savings plan for people wanting to pursue a vocation or trade.

The House voted 96-0 to pass HB 2001, creating the West Virginia Jumpstart Savings Act. The program allows people who want to pursue a vocation or trade to make tax-free contributions to a savings and investment account. The money can later be withdrawn from the account to help cover business startup costs, equipment, tools, certifications and licenses needed in the vocation or trade. Family members and the individual’s employer can also contribute to the account.

State Treasurer Riley Moore developed the program.

“This is a tremendous bipartisan show of support for our Jumpstart Savings Plan, which I firmly believe will help us build up our labor force here in West Virginia,” Treasurer Moore said. “This savings plan will benefit countless future workers in our state by empowering them and removing a final barrier to entry to the workforce. I look forward to working with our Senate colleagues to get this bill to the Governor’s desk.”

The bill now moves to the state Senate.