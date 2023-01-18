PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (IJDC) announced funding for 4 water system improvement projects, one of which is coming to the town of Pineville.
The announcement of the 4 improvement projects was made during the WV IJDC’s meeting on January 11, 2023. The WV IJDC was created by the WV Legislature in 1994 to serve as a funding clearinghouse for water and wastewater projects around the state. Gov. Jim Justice serves as council chairman, with Deputy Chief of Staff Ann Urling serving as his designee.
The announced projects are as follows:
Town of Pineville
The council approved a $500,000 grant and $2.7 million loan to the Town of Pineville in Wyoming County for improvements to its water system. These funds, along with funds from the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund, the county commission, the town of Pineville and other programs, will provide $8.3 million for the project.
Town of Elizabeth
The council approved a $766,000 grant to the Town of Elizabeth in Wirt County to extend water service to 14 homes along Tuckers Creek and to connect with Mineral Wells PSD as an emergency source of water. This grant, along with funds from the county commission, will provide $1.5 million for the project.
Mason County PSD
The council approved a $164,059 bid overrun grant to the Mason County PSD to extend water service to 28 homes along Kanawha and Flatfoot Roads. This grant, along with funds from the county commission, will provide $1.7 million for the project.
City of Milton
The council approved a $1.4 million grant (includes a $129,000 bid overrun) to the City of Milton in Cabell County to replace its water main along Newman’s Branch. This grant, along with funds from the county commission, will provide $1.6 million for the project.
Other Business
The council also approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding for an additional 12 sewer and water projects. The approval of these reviews and requests helps cities, municipalities and public service districts save taxpayer money and keep their water and sewer projects moving. The 12 projects found to be technically feasible and approved to pursue funding are listed below.
- Cowen PSD water service extension to serve 60 homes along Route 82 estimated to cost $5.5 million.
- City of Hinton Bellepoint sewer system improvements estimated to cost $6.5 million.
- City of Parkersburg Little Kanawha sewer interceptor improvements estimated to cost $26 million.
- Town of Paw Paw Wastewater Treatment Plant improvements estimated to cost $3.7 million.
- Pea Ridge PSD Guyan Estates sewer system improvements estimated to cost $3 million.
- Pea Ridge PSD sewer system extension to serve 710 customers along Route 2 estimated to cost $29 million.
- Village of Valley Grove water system improvements estimated to cost $7.5 million.
- Flemington Wastewater Treatment Plant improvements estimated to cost $6.5 million.
- Grandview Doolin PSD industrial park extension and Water Treatment Plant improvements estimated to cost $5.6 million.
- City of Parsons sewer system improvements estimated to cost $4 million.
- Putnam County PSD sewer service extension to 25 homes, shopping center and hotel estimated to cost $9.9 million.
- Norton Harding Jimtown PSD source water improvements estimated to cost $1.6 million.