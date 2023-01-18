PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (IJDC) announced funding for 4 water system improvement projects, one of which is coming to the town of Pineville.

The announcement of the 4 improvement projects was made during the WV IJDC’s meeting on January 11, 2023. The WV IJDC was created by the WV Legislature in 1994 to serve as a funding clearinghouse for water and wastewater projects around the state. Gov. Jim Justice serves as council chairman, with Deputy Chief of Staff Ann Urling serving as his designee.

The announced projects are as follows:

Town of Pineville

The council approved a $500,000 grant and $2.7 million loan to the Town of Pineville in Wyoming County for improvements to its water system. These funds, along with funds from the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund, the county commission, the town of Pineville and other programs, will provide $8.3 million for the project.

Town of Elizabeth

The council approved a $766,000 grant to the Town of Elizabeth in Wirt County to extend water service to 14 homes along Tuckers Creek and to connect with Mineral Wells PSD as an emergency source of water. This grant, along with funds from the county commission, will provide $1.5 million for the project.

Mason County PSD

The council approved a $164,059 bid overrun grant to the Mason County PSD to extend water service to 28 homes along Kanawha and Flatfoot Roads. This grant, along with funds from the county commission, will provide $1.7 million for the project.

City of Milton

The council approved a $1.4 million grant (includes a $129,000 bid overrun) to the City of Milton in Cabell County to replace its water main along Newman’s Branch. This grant, along with funds from the county commission, will provide $1.6 million for the project.

Other Business

The council also approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding for an additional 12 sewer and water projects. The approval of these reviews and requests helps cities, municipalities and public service districts save taxpayer money and keep their water and sewer projects moving. The 12 projects found to be technically feasible and approved to pursue funding are listed below.