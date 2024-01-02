BECKLEY (WVNS) – Inspections are essential to make sure your vehicle is properly equipped to travel. Your brakes, lights, and even windshield wipers are checked to make sure your vehicle is ready for any road conditions. A new inspection law is in effect for all West Virginia drivers.

Coming into effect on New Year’s Day, a new inspection law is required for all West Virginia drivers.

Instead of renewing your inspection every year, you are now only required to renew every two years.

What was previously a $14 inspection yearly, will now cost drivers $19 every two years.

Roger Hewitt, Assistant Manager of C. Adam Toney Tire Pros, says yearly inspections are still important.

“My opinion, I still think you should have your vehicle checked once a year. Cause, you know, if you need brakes, you know, tires, stuff like that. You still need to check it. Now it’s gonna be two years. You can run it that long but it’s still be better to check it once a year anyway” said Hewitt.

Hewitt says he prefers a yearly inspection.

“The state changed it. We have no reason why they changed it but that’s what they wanted to do. We think it was better to have a regular sticker every year but they want two year stickers” said Hewitt.

Inspections not only make sure your vehicle is in good working order, they make sure you as the driver are safe. Although the new law only requires an inspection every two years, if needed, you can always go and get it checked on a yearly basis.