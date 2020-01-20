WV lawmakers try to lower prescription drug costs

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — It may be one of the most important bills the West Virginia Legislature considers this year. House Bill 4062 could lower prescription drugs costs for tens of thousands of patients. Right now, reps known as pharmaceutical benefit managers, offer pharmacies discounts on drugs they order from drug makers. But the legislature wants that rebate expanded further.

“That rebate would be directly passed on to the consumer at the counter of the pharmacy. So that’s the impact to the consumer,” said Del. Jeff Pack, Vice-Chair, (R) Raleigh – Health Committee.

Other states have approved similar measures, and right now the West Virginia bill has wide support in both parties, especially for those living on tight, fixed incomes, like seniors.

“Well that’s exactly who this bill is targeted to help. It’s folks who are already having to make a determination as to whether or not they can buy their prescription drugs or pay their electric bill or buy groceries,” said Del. Pack.

“Certainly with the high percentage of our population who are senior citizens, we need to look at prescription drug costs and see what we can do to negate some of those things to hep those folks who are on a fixed income in the state of West Virginia,” said Del. John Williams, (D) Monongalia.

The vote on the bill was delayed until Tuesday, while some specific language is clarified.

“Ultimately, the state legislature can only nibble around the edges when it comes to prescription drug prices. The real authority in lowering prescription drug prices, to any great degree, lies in Congress,” said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.