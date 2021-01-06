WV leadership stays safe as social unrest floods Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — With V.P. Mike Pence ready to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, pro-Trump supporters flooded the streets of Washington D.C.
West Virginia’s leaders are sending their confirmations of safety as protests escalate. Senator Joe Manchin said in a tweet that congressional leadership will not back down.
Rep. Carol Miller said in a tweet that she was safe thanks to the help of Capitol Police officers.
Senator Shelley Moore-Capito released the following tweet: