WV leadership stays safe as social unrest floods Washington D.C.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — With V.P. Mike Pence ready to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, pro-Trump supporters flooded the streets of Washington D.C.

West Virginia’s leaders are sending their confirmations of safety as protests escalate. Senator Joe Manchin said in a tweet that congressional leadership will not back down.

Rep. Carol Miller said in a tweet that she was safe thanks to the help of Capitol Police officers.

Senator Shelley Moore-Capito released the following tweet:

