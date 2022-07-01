CHARLESTON WV (WVNS) – As of today, July 1, 2022 the West Virginia Lottery now allows credit cards to be used for payments.

All WV Lottery players can now purchase traditional lottery, in the form of instant tickets and draw games, with bank-issued credit or debit cards. This change comes as approved by Legislative Rule 179CSR1.

Participating West Virginia Lottery retailers may establish a minimum amount for a debit or credit card transaction. However, regardless of the retailer, there will be a limit that no single transaction or the purchase of lottery tickets can exceed $200.

This is not a mandated requirement, so retailers do not have to accept these payment types. Some licensed retailers can remain cash only for purchases

Retailers accepting credit card purchases will have a visible sign posted.