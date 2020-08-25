WV marching bands to perform this fall

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 that high school marching bands will be allowed to perform at football games. This comes one day after an announcement from the WVSSAC stating bands would not perform at extracurricular activities.

“This decision was made without my input,” stated Gov. Justice in a release.

The Governor instructed medical experts to work with the WVSSAC and the Department of Education. They were told to find a safe way for marching bands to perform.

“Our medical experts evaluated guidelines from the National Federation of High School Sports, and the West Virginia Bandmasters Association and put a plan together that keeps our band members socially distanced and as safe as possible, while allowing them to perform in the stadium on game days and allowing their families to watch their performances,” said Gov. Justice.

New marching band guidelines from the WVSSAC are expected to be released on Tuesday afternoon.