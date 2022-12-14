BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley’s West Virginia Miners baseball team plan to sit out the 2023 season in the Prospect League, but the team’s co-owner said on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, that they’re looking to come back in 2024 under a different league.

Douglas Epling, who owns the team with his wife, Linda K. Epling, said that, over the years, the team was left out of important league decisions, despite investing nearly $190,000 this past year.

Epling, whose son Tim Carrico coaches the team, said the Miners once had nine “away” games scheduled back-to-back, leaving players, their families and the team’s team owners exhausted.

“Our scheduling on the trips, on our road trips, was horrific,” said Epling. “We couldn’t maintain enough players to play as many games straight, as they had us on the road. No one else had a horrific schedule like this.”

Epling said a fireworks show is set for Linda K. Epling Stadium on July 1, 2023, as usual. This year’s show will be the largest in the state, he said.