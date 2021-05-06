WV Miners ready for 2021 season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Baseball is almost back at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley! The Miners held a ribbon cutting Thursday to celebrate the beginning of a new season.

General manager and owner Tim Epling said the idea behind the ribbon cutting was make sure people know there is going to be a season since it was canceled last year. Epling said things are back in full swing now.

“Oh it’s refreshing, it really is,” Epling said. “To be able to go outside and the weather’s gonna change hopefully and get back to normal life, I mean that’s the big thing.”

The West Virginia Miners are close to their first game of the 2021 season, but before they hit the diamond, they need some help from the community. The team is looking for eight to 10 more host families to help house players this summer.

Families only need to provide a bed and one meal a day for the players, the organization takes care of the rest. Host families also get some incentives for helping during the season.

“Season tickets, they get a bunch of free stuff,” Epling said. “We kind of roll out the red carpet for them and our office will give them all the different things that we provide for them. And it’s not just for one or two it’s for the whole family up to four or five people.”

If you are interested in becoming a host family, contact the Miner’s front office at 304-252-7233.

The Miner’s open their season on Thursday, May 27, 2021 on the road.