WV Miners urgently asking for host families this summer season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Baseball is scheduled to return to Beckley in just a few weeks after the Prospect League cancelled the season last year.

West Virginia Miners General Manager Tim Epling, said they expanded their roster this year and are urgently looking for host families this summer.

Epling explained host families just need to provide a bed and meal for the players they are housing. He also said while players are coming from all over the country, they are regularly tested for COVID-19.

“Players that we receive or that we get they have been going through testing three times a week,” Epling said. “I think that’s the big misunderstanding, that the players are actually going through testing all the time.”

Epling said they are looking for 15 host families this summer. If they don’t find enough families, they will not be able to fill the entire roster.

If you are interested in becoming a host family, you can contact the Miners Office for more information at 304-252-7233.