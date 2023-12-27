CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today marks three years of honoring the memory of a fallen firefighter who gave his life to protect his country while in the line of duty.

Today, West Virginia honors and remembers Logan Young, the 167th Airlift Wing – West Virginia Air National Guard firefighter Staff Sergeant who died while battling a fire in Kearneysville, WV. Thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones today as the State mourns and helps give them the strength to get through this tragic time.

On the night of his death, he surprised his 167th Fire Department shift with generosity and Christmas gifts.

“The most amazing dreadlocked Santa Claus you’ve ever seen showed up with a secret gift for the entire shift. It was Logan at his best: comfortable, happy and truly one of a kind. That night would also reveal Logan at his professional best: dedicated, reliable, hardworking, following orders and wanting to get the job done,” expressed Staff Sgt. Michael Frye, 167th CES firefighter.

Firefighter Staff Sergeant Young will continue to be in everyone’s thoughts and prayers.