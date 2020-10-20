WV National Guard to increase personnel in virus response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The federal government has authorized the West Virginia National Guard to increase the number of personnel on active status to support the response to the coronavirus pandemic. There are currently 379 members of the state National Guard on active status.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will allow that to increase to 400. The governor’s office says the federal government will reimburse the state for 75% of the related costs for these personnel.

The National Guard’s response to the pandemic in West Virginia has included producing and distributing personal protective equipment, performing virus tests, disinfection and virus prevention training.