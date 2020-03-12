WV Natural Resources testing for police officers

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Anyone interested in applying to become a West Virginia Natural Resources police officer can take a physical agility test and written exam next month.

Applicants can take the physical test at 9 a.m. on April 3 or 4 at the South Charleston Community Center. The written exam will be given after the physical test, at approximately 12:30 p.m. each day.

The agency said that test will be administered at division headquarters in South Charleston. Interviews for successful applicants will be held April 14 to 16.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Mercer County man wins ‘Master Distiller’ TV show competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County man wins ‘Master Distiller’ TV show competition"

Local bookstore hosting poetry and wine event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local bookstore hosting poetry and wine event"

Rainelle employee celebrates 20 years working for the town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainelle employee celebrates 20 years working for the town"

Rainelle receives big donation for visitor's center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainelle receives big donation for visitor's center"

Beckley Bypass renamed after former governor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Bypass renamed after former governor"

WVSOM holds roundtable discussion on COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "WVSOM holds roundtable discussion on COVID-19"

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News