HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program has begun a statewide Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign.

It started on March 3rd and lasts through March 19th, as part of a ramping up to the annual national Click It or Ticket mobilization in May.

In 2020, 47 percent of all passenger vehicle occupants killed in West Virginia were not wearing a seatbelt.

64 percent of all fatalities in 2020 occurred in rural locations.

Make sure all occupants in your car are wearing their seatbelt, as police will ticket any driver not wearing one or if a passenger is not buckled in.