BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Members of the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign led a rally at Word Park in Beckley on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The goal of the rally was to raise awareness, voice concerns and demand answers and solutions for the high number of deaths at Southern Regional Jail.

Over the past two years, inmate deaths at Southern Regional Jail have spiked.

The theme of Saturday’s rally was “Handcuffs Shouldn’t Kill You.”

The rally gave families and community members a chance to share their stories and try to bring about change.

District 44 Delegate Todd Kirby said the families have a right to be upset, seek justice and demand more of their elected officials.

“This is going to take a holistic approach, from getting the jails properly funded, to increasing the pay for correctional officers and staff, to putting in the caps and enforcing the caps, along with a whole list of holistic approaches that’s needed to fix this,” said Delegate Kirby.

Some proposed solutions that came out of the rally were to require body cams on all officers, adhere to a jail cap and to fund better conditions for the jail.

Members from the campaign said the rally was also about finding hope as a community.