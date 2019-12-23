WV residents can recycle Christmas trees for fish habitat

Breaking News
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia residents who want to recycle their Christmas trees after the holidays will be able to donate them for fish habitat.

The recycling event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2019, at Charleston’s Capitol Market. There’s no limit to the number of trees each person can donate and no size limit. Trees must be real trees. All decorations must be removed.

The trees will be repurposed as fish habitat in lakes around West Virginia.

The program is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan, West Virginia State Parks and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

