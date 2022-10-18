HINTON, WV (WVNS) — ACT scores are down across the country. The national average score for high schoolers in the class of 2022 was 19.8, the lowest average score in more than three decades.

For students here in the Mountain State, having a low score can greatly impact their ability to go to college.

The Promise Scholarship is offered to students looking to attend college in West Virginia.

However, students must get an ACT score of 21 or higher to qualify for the scholarship.

Daniel Hudgins, Principal for Summers County High School, said there are strategies in place to help students improve their scores.

“But the county initiatives include increasing the depth of knowledge, the rigor of what our students are doing,” Hudgins said “Working on student engagement, make lessons more engaging to the students to make it more meaningful to them.”

While improving test scores is a goal, Hudgins said it goes both ways and students have to be willing to put in the work to get better as well.

“You know, if kids are willing to put in the work, and come to school and try their best, they can get a college education in a much cheaper way than I did and people in my generation, especially if they want to be a teacher,” Hudgins said.

Ultimately, Hudgins said that letting students know what is available to them after high school is important for their success.

“And that’s probably the biggest challenge is communicating with the public and let them know what these opportunities are and get the kids here to make the most of those opportunities,” said Hudgins.