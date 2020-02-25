WV Senate Democrats block wide-ranging GOP tax overhaul

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia Senate Democrats blocked a sweeping Republican tax overhaul that was expected to slash county budgets.

Democrats on Tuesday voted to reject the plan, which required a two-thirds majority to change the state Constitution and would have cut taxes on manufacturers and personal vehicles while raising sales taxes and taxes on tobacco products. County commissioners opposed the tax overhaul and said it could cause them to lose millions of dollars of tax revenues, raising fears about cuts to local law enforcement and courts.

Republicans wanted to eliminate the tax on manufacturing equipment, calling it a major job killer.

