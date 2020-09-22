WV Senate Majority Leader recovering from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo is recovering from COVID-19.

Senator Takubo posted on Facebook he is quarantining at home and his symptoms are mild and tolerable. He also said he is looking forward to a speedy recovery.

The senate communications director confirmed this story. Takubo, who is in his second term in the Senate, is a Pulmonologist in South Charleston. His practice deals with people who have COVID-19. He is the second-in-command in State Senate leadership.

