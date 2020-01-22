WV Senate passes bill to allow faith based electives in classroom drug prevention programs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Senate passed a bill that would allow faith based electives in classroom drug prevention programs.

Senate Bill 42, sponsored by Senators Sue Cline, (R-Wyoming), and Mark Maynard, (R-Wayne), passed in the Senate Monday, January 20, 2020.

The bill stated beginning next year, comprehensive drug awareness and prevention programs for students in grades K-12, may include faith-based electives for drug awareness in classrooms.

The bill was introduced in the House of Delegates Tuesday, and is now in the House Education Committee.