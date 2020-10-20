WV State Auditor candidate takes bus tour of all 55 counties

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A candidate for state auditor is making her presence known in all 55 counties. Mary Ann Claytor told 59News she is going on a bus tour of all 55 counties in West Virginia.

Claytor is the democratic candidate for state auditor. She said she is a coal miner’s daughter, a mom, and has years of accounting experience under her belt. She said her accounting experience is what sets her apart from her opponent.

“We want to change the standard. The bar has been set very low and it’s up to us as citizens to raise that bar. Sometimes we have to run for office to get that bar raised,” Claytor said.

Claytor said she will be making her way throughout the rest of the state the next two weeks before election day.