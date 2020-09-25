WV state delegate says she was target of racist abuse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Delegate Danielle Walker has written to Gov. Jim Justice to say she was harassed by an “angry mob of White supremacists” at a recent Black Lives Matter demonstration, urging him to condemn the incident.

The letter, dated Wednesday, refers to a protest in Kingwood, West Virginia, on Sept. 12 where counterprotestors confronted Walker and others demonstrating against police killings of Black Americans. Walker, who is Black, said she and others were called a racial slur and told to “go back to Africa.” She said in a two-page letter that Justice should address the matter at his regularly scheduled Friday press conference on the coronavirus.