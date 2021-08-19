WV State Police actively looking for recruits at State Fair

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– Many vendors are at the State Fair of West Virginia promoting their businesses or even getting people to join their team. The West Virginia State Police are also here recruiting people to join the force.

They have a tent inside the West Virginia Building. N.W. Sample is a corporal with the West Virginia State Police. He said when stopping by the tent you can see all of the options that are offered.

“We have the different options of what we can do. I am on the motor unit, so there is a motor unit, is there also K-9,” Sample said.

Sample said you stop by the booth to pick up a brochure to learn more. He also said if you did not have a chance to make it to their booth but would like to join you can visit their website or stop by a local detachment.