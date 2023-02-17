OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A woman is in critical condition after allegedly being shot and the suspects are on the run.

A release from the Oak Hill Detachment of West Virginia State Police said they are currently investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition. The alleged suspects, Andres Torres, a Hispanic man from Indiana, and Amanda Soultz, a white woman from Indiana are both on the run. The two suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the West Virginia State Police at (304) 256-6700 or (304) 469-2915.