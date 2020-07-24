WV State Police still searching for two stolen campers after two recovered, two men arrested

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Troopers are on the lookout for stolen campers.

According to a release, four RV Campers were stolen from Roy’s RV’s in Randolph County.

The RV’s were pulled by four separate pickup trucks and went through North Beckley Toll Plaza around 4:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020. At around 5 a.m., troopers stopped two of the four trucks in Mercer County. They believed the two drivers, described as Hispanic men, were on their way to West Palm Beach, Florida. The drivers were arrested and the trucks are secured. The release stated the total amount of stolen property was $220,863.

The incident is still under investigation, however. Troopers said this is connected to the National Theft Ring, involving stolen RV’s taken throughout the southeastern United States and shipped to foreign countries.

The other two trucks were a white Ford Dually with a sunroof and a black Ford Dually crew cab truck. Both were hauling a bumper pull camper. They were last seen on I-77 South at the Ghent toll plaza. Troopers believe the other two RV’s are out of the area and heading towards Florida, or the Carolina’s.

If you have any information, contact Sergeant McMillan at (304) 256-6786.

